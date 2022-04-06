New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski dies by suicide

New York State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, whose home was searched by federal agents and state police last month while he was questioned about his relationship to a person involved in a federal prosecution, died by suicide on Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

Judge Michalski, 61, was found deceased at his home in Amherst, NY shortly before noon, the lawyer Terrence Connors told the Times.

Last month, the acting justice on the State Supreme Court had his home searched after federal agents obtained a search warrant for his Amherst home, the Buffalo News reported then.

“It’s difficult to explain what a tragedy this is … it would be difficult to find a judge who was more respected,” in the Western New York legal community, Mr Connors, a longtime friend of the justice, told The Times.

The Times reported that the local police in Amherst were unable to provide information about Mr Michalski on Tuesday, but as of early Wednesday a spokesperson for the state court system told the outlet that police had confirmed his death.

The Buffalo News reported last month that Judge Michalski had been questioned last year by FBI agents about his longtime friendship with a strip club owner, Peter Gerace, who is staring down federal charges of drug trafficking, sex trafficking and bribing Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Joseph Bongiovanni, who was also indicted.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski dies by suicide