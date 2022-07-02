New York lawmakers have passed a bill to block the carrying of concealed weapons in many public places such as schools and government buildings in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court ruling.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link New York lawmakers pass bill to block concealed weapons in many public places