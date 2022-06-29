New York governor Kathy Hochul defeats two challengers to win Democratic primary

New York Gov Kathy Hochul easily won her party’s nomination for election to a full term on Tuesday.

She faced two challengers in her party’s primary; Jumaane Williams, the New York City Public Advocate, as well as conservative Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi.

More follows…

