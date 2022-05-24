New York City: Last public phone booth removed from streets of city

New York City removed its last public payphone on Monday (23 May) in a move that symbolises a sign of the times.

The final phone was located on 745 7th Avenue and footage shared online shows the moment it was pulled from the street and taken away by a truck.

With the use of public payphones declining, officials began removing them from the city in 2015.

Many have been replaced by LinkNYC kiosks, which offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi to those nearby, as well as free phone calls and a charging station for mobile devices.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.