New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion asking the state Supreme Court to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to turn over evidence as part of her investigation into his family’s business, with $10,000 daily fines for every day he has refused to comply with a court order.

“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” she said in a statement on 7 April. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

Her office has pursued a wide-ranging civil probe into the Trump family and its New York-based Trump Organization, which she has accused of“fraudulent or misleading” practices, including repeatedly misrepresenting the value of assets, “to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”

The former president and his children have sought to quash subpoenas for their sworn testimony, accusing the attorney general of launching a political witch hunt, and have sued her office in federal court in an effort to end the investigation or recuse herself from it.

This is a developing story

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link New York AG files motion to hold Trump in contempt with $10,000 daily fines