Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has been made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

The pop singer, known as Mel B to fans, was among the public figures named in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women. She is only the second Spice Girl to be acknowledged through the British honours system, after Victoria Beckham received an OBE for services to the fashion industry in 2017.

Earlier this year, Brown starred in a powerful short film titled Love Should Not Hurt. Directed by Fabio D’Andrea, it explored domestic violence through the medium of dance.

Inspired by the stories she heard while serving as a patron for Women’s Aid, the video saw her recreate a woman’s escape from an abusive relationship.

The dance was choreographed by Ashley Wallen, who has worked with artists including Mariah Carey and Kylie Minogue. He also worked on Hugh Jackman’s 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

With the Spice Girls, the Leeds-born Brown has won five Brit Awards and achieved nine UK No 1 singles.

Following the group’s split in 2000, she established a career as a TV personality and talent show judge on series including The X Factor and America’s Got Talent.

She was reunited with her former bandmates – with the exception of Beckham – for a Spice Girls tour of UK and Ireland in 2019.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Source Link New Year Honours 2022: Mel B made MBE for domestic violence charity work