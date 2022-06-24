New Wakefield Labour MP tells PM his ‘contempt’ for the country is ‘no longer tolerated’

Simon Lightwood, the newly elected Labour MP for Wakefield, told the prime minister on Thursday (23 June) his “contempt for this country is no longer tolerated.”

He added: “Your government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country.”

Labour won the Wakefield by-election on Thursday evening after Mr Lightwood gained 13,166 votes, compared to 8,241 for Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed.

Wakefield was one of the so-called red wall seats won by the Tories with a majority of more than 3,000 in the 2019 general election after being a Labour stronghold since the 1930s.

