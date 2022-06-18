New virtual experience shows daily struggles people with dementia face

A new virtual experience at a care home in Florida is giving relatives and caregivers of those living with dementia an insight into what it’s like to live with the disease.

The Villages Health created the experience, which sees users put on gloves, glasses, and shoe inserts before doing daily tasks – and those who have completed it say they left the room feeling “overwhelmed” – a word often used to describe how patients feel.

55 million people live with dementia currently, which is set to double every 20 years.

