New video shows subway attack suspect’s convincing ‘disguise’ as he entered station

New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.

The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.

Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds.

The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.

A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.

Police have offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

In the footage released on Wednesday, Mr James appears to be walking with a limp in the footage.

Surveillance footage believed to show the suspect

A former neighbour who said Mr James moved into the unit next to hers in Milwaukee last year also described him as having a limp.

The suspect in the shooting, who is still at large 30 hours after the attack, was described as a Black male with a “heavy build” standing at around 5’5” and 180lbs. He was said to have been wearing a gas mask and green “construction-style” vest over a grey hooded sweatshirt.

