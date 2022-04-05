A new UN report has been released, warning that countries must make substantial reductions in their use of fossil foils in order to tackle the climate crisis.Immediate cuts in emissions and a switch to renewable energy must be implemented to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and limit temperature rises to 1.5C or under 2C, the report said.”[The report] is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link New UN report urges rapid action on climate change