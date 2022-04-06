New 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Merchandise Gives a Clear Look At Jane Foster's Mighty Thor

The release date of Thor Love and Thunder is inching closer and closer but Marvel has yet to drop the trailer of the superhero flick. Fans are super excited to see the fourth installment of Thor as it will not only mark the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster but she will alos be seen wielding the Mjolnir and transforming into Mighty Thor. The movie will follow Jason Aaron’s run on the Mighty Thor comic book arc where Jane Foster is diagnosed with cancer and takes on Thor’s mantle and powers. As the cast of Thor 4 began promotions, new merchandise of the movie gave a clearer look at Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor.

An image of new Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise has been making its rounds on the internet as people wait for the trailer. New pop-corn holder tins feature Chris Hemsworth’s Thor alongside what looks like Natalie Portman’s Might Thor as they fight an unseen enemy. Much about the movie’s plot has been kept under the wraps and the new merch gives fans one of the first look at Mighty Thor.

New popcorn tins made to promote ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ have surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/k2RDeElcJw — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 5, 2022

Recently, director Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson kickstarted the promotion of Thor: Love and Thunder. As the cast began promotion, fans decoded that the actors were hinting the date of the trailer release and stated that the trailer may release on April 11.

Thor love and thunder trailer date is 11/04/2022 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9dlmFZlGUf — Super Worth (@super_worth) April 6, 2022

Is there an Easter Egg hidden in the Thor: Love and Thunder press announcement? 👀 #ThorLoveAndThunder #MCU pic.twitter.com/wbVdlhNdk4 — Maddy Winkel (@maddy_winkel) April 6, 2022

woke up and the trailer for Thor love and thunder still hasn’t dropped pic.twitter.com/0JjW89wruZ — marcus | moon knight era (@parkersboyz) April 5, 2022

Me at 11th April 2022 trying not to sleep because of Thor Love and Thunder trailer pic.twitter.com/APISwszfp2 — Amelia 🇺🇦 Moon Knight Era 🌙 (@lokisurprise) April 5, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

