New 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Leak Might Have Revealed The Film's Plot

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, all eyes will be on Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming Taika Waititi directorial is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, the MCU adventure will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While the hype for the film is at an all-time high, the endless delays for the first trailer have fans feeling restless. Luckily, there are enough leaks and unofficially updates for fans to dig into while we wait for Marvel to finally release the first look from the film. A new set of leaks from the film seem to give away some major plot details.

Recently, Marvel revealed a bunch of official merchandise for Thor: Love and Thunder. The figurines and packaging offer a first look at the characters’ costumes along with some details. Between Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, Chris Hemsworth’s Ravager Thor and Christian Bale’s Gore the God Butcher, fans got early glimpses of what the main characters will look like. And now eagle-eyed fans have spotted what could be the plot of the film.

While the storyline of the fourth Thor instalment is under wraps, Twitter fan account @lovethundernews has shared an image of the packaging of the Thor 4 merch. Initially reported by The Direct, the back of the box reveals character arcs while hunting at the larger main plot of the upcoming film. The account’s Tweet reads, “A full version of Gorr’s promo art with a new character description: Wielding a strange and terrifying weapon, Gorr will let nothing stand in his way.”

Meanwhile, the box of the Valkyrie figure reads, “When a dangerous new visitor threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie is forced to take up her sword once more to defend her people.”

The intriguing descriptions no doubt offer some insights into what the film’s plot will revolve around. For starters, we know that Gorr is the main villain of the film. From the looks of it, we’re about to get some Valkyrie vs Gorr action. The aforementioned weapon welding by Gorr is presumably All-Black, the character’s sword from the comic books.

Thor: Love and Thunder also casts Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Jaimie Alexander, Dave Bautista and more. While you’re here, check out the latest trailer update:

