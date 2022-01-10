New 'The Batman' Images Offer A Glimpse Of Gotham City's Underworld And Comic-Inspired Penguin

The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is a grittier, noir-ish take on the DC character’s story. Set in a crime-ridden Gotham City, the film will feature quite the line-up of villains including Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s the Riddler. Over the long wait for the film’s release Warner Bros. has dropped a slew of teasers, trailers and posters. With the release date drawing closer, the studio has unveiled another batch of fresh images. Get ready to go deeper into Gotham City’s underworld.

In a recent press release, Warner Bros. shared previously unseen images. After a closer look at “The Bat and the Cat”, we now have a better look at Dano’s Riddler and Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin who appears to be donning a comic-accurate suit.

We know the Penguin is an important character to watch out for as a spin-off series with Farrell reprising his role has already been set.

In another one of the latest stills, Robert Pattinson’s Batman can be seen in a morgue with Jeffery Wright’s Commissioner Gordon.

There is also behind-the-scenes pictures of Matt Reeves directing Pattinson.

Needless to say fans are already in awe of the upcoming film.

The Batman will be a new, and judging from everything we know so far, darker exploration of “Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne” as the official logline goes. Featuring some of the most iconic DC characters from the comic books, the film is poised to give fans an exciting new take on he caped crusader as he goes up against powerful foes. The film will release on March , 2022.

Check out the latest trailer here:

