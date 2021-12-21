New supports announced for businesses as restrictions begin to bite

The Government has announced a range of new supports for businesses, after it introduced fresh restrictions to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of those new measures, designed to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government plans to spend around 200 million euro on business and employer supports in January alone.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme has re-opened for new applicants in the hospitality and arts sectors.

He also confirmed that the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme will be available to all hospitality businesses that have made the decision to close their doors, rather than stay open, due to the new restrictions.

This will be the case if businesses decide it is not “practical” or does not “cover the cost” to stay open.

He said that funding will be provided to businesses that can and choose to stay open, but have a drop in turnover to 40% of the previous level.

He urged business owners: “Please keep your staff on the payroll, if at all possible.”

Mr Varadkar said that the hospitality and arts sector will need to still be there come spring and summer, as ministers promise better days ahead once the Omicron wave has passed.

“You are not in any way to blame for this pandemic,” he told businesses.

“The Government is on your side. We are here to support you.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that new changes to the eligibility criteria for the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will provide greater support to a wider range of businesses.

New restrictions were introduced on Monday, including an 8pm curfew on hospitality, while the chief medical officer and other health officials have urged people to rethink their Christmas plans.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said that the measures would help thousands of people retain employment.

Mr McGrath told the briefing: “The public health restrictions announced after last Friday’s Cabinet meeting are not ones that any Government would want to announce before Christmas.”

He acknowledged that the restrictions had caused “anxiety and despair” for many workers and business owners and said that many people were expected to lose their jobs.

It is, he said, “imperative that we act swiftly to deal with the real-world consequences of the public health measures”.

