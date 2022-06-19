New study suggests having more children could make your brain deteriorate faster

A new study in the Demography journal suggests that having more than two children, could contribute to your brain deteriorating quicker later in life.

Parents who were interviewed about the revelation said they could understand why, suggesting that adding more children to their brood “pulled their brain in a million different directions”.

“The negative effect of having three or more children on cognitive functioning is not negligible, it is equivalent to 6.2 years of ageing,” admits Eric Bonsang, Ph.D., professor of economics at the Université Paris-Dauphine, who worked on the study.

