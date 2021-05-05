New Study Says Black Women Are At A Greater Risk Of Having Miscarriages Than White Women

A study that has been done by the Lancet journal has found that black women are at 43 percent increased risk of miscarriages. The study has looked at the data of 4.6 million pregnancies in seven countries. This analysis has shown that people in the UK should be given enough support after their first pregnancy loss. At present, referral to specialist clinics for people living in the UK takes place after three consecutive pregnancy losses. Experts have said that the majority of nations including the UK do not keep data on pregnancy losses. Experts who have been involved in the study have revealed that around 1 percent of women go through recurrent miscarriages. Around 15 percent of pregnancies end up in loss. Some figures of miscarriage rate are higher, however, it depends on how nations define pregnancy loss that can be confirmed from a positive pregnancy test or a scan. The study has shown that women of color who have suffered miscarriages are at a higher risk of long-term health issues as well such as blood clots, heart diseases, and depression. Health experts have said that being underweight or overweight, a past miscarriage, long working hours and night shifts, smoking, high alcohol consumption, and ethnicity contribute to an increased risk of miscarriages. The results of the study have been released in the journal called The Lancet.

The authors of the study have said that women should be provided with pre-conception support, so they are at best health condition to conceive. They have said that there should be regular and early scans and other support available from the early stage of pregnancy. Women should undergo a regular pelvic ultrasound to monitor the shape of the womb. If required they should also opt for hormone treatment, said the experts. Health professionals should give aspirin and heparin injections to pregnant women to reduce the risk of blood clotting. Women who suffer from blood loss in the early stage of pregnancy; should be treated with progesterone treatment. Women, who have a weak cervix, should be provided with the best tests and treatment. The study has been conducted in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark mostly. These are some countries that regularly collect data on pregnancy loss. However, some data from the UK, Canada, Norway, and the US as well have been included in the study. The deputy director of Tommy’s National Center for Miscarriage Research, Professor Siobhan Quenby from the University of Warwick, who has been involved in the study, has said that black women are at higher risk of death during pregnancy. She has said that she has been shocked to find out that they are at a greater risk of miscarriages as well.

As per the experts, people of color are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with heart diseases and type 2 diabetes and both these health issues shoot up the risk of miscarriages in women. The authors of the study have been examining whether or not health issues like autoimmune diseases and fibroid conditions contribute to the higher rate of miscarriages. As per the data, nearly 75 percent of women who have undergone miscarriages are able to have a healthy pregnancy. This might be the reason why health professionals advise such women to try for another baby without any further tests. Professor Siobhan Quenby who owns a recurrent-miscarriage clinic has said that around 30 percent of women, who have come to her clinic for treatment, have been smoking, have been diagnosed with uncontrolled blood sugar levels, and have been found with higher body mass index (BMI) or blood pressure. It shows that for three consecutive times, these women have not been in a better state to conceive. She has said that some lifestyle changes might help these women to have a healthy pregnancy. Professor Siobhan Quenby has advised that there should be targeted advice after the first miscarriage and some additional tests should be conducted after the second miscarriage and health professionals should do further examination if a third miscarriage takes place. The study has noted that women who have dealt with miscarriages are at an increased risk of depression, anxiety, and suicide. It affects their partners as well; however, it needs to be investigated further, said the experts.