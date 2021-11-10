New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Leaked Pics Confirm Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire’s Return In Tom Holland Film

The chatter around Spider-Man: No Way Home has been at an all time high and for all the right reasons. As you already know, the trailer (after being rushed by a leak) revealed the ways in which Tom Holland’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man meets Doctor Strange It’s not been an easy year for him; it is the first time in the cinematic history of the Spidey hero that he is unmasked and unable to handle the scrutiny. Which is why he wants Strange to take help of his powers and crack open the multiverse. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned and the universe gets back at them by throwing up very many bad guys in their way including Spider-Man 2’s Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Electro (Jamie Foxx), Spider-Man 3’s Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Spider-Man’s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). In fact, the latest poster of the highly-anticipated film also raised the bar and expectations, confirming the return of Green Goblin. There’s also speculation about Ultron making a comeback along with the Lizard and most probably it will be sinister six vs Spider-Man!

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

But that’s not all! With the portal opening up for the bad guys, Spiderman loyalists are hopeful that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman will also turn up. We don’t see them yet but hey, one can hope, especially after Doctor Octopus goes ‘Hello Peter!’ He wouldn’t know Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, would he now? While that is that, Garfield has been dedicated in declining his involvement with the same. Talking about the rumoured cameo, earlier Garfield had said, “It’s so crazy. Dude, it’s f**king hilarious to me. I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s people freaking out about a thing. I wish I could be able to speak to everyone and just say, ‘I recommend that you chill.’”

Not just that, he appeared on The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon “I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s Photoshop.” All this while, Maguire allegedly told strangers that he is returning in the third film in the Homecoming which Holland claimed, is being treated as the final instalment.

Both I guess all of the efforts have gone into vain because new leaked images confirm that both Maguire and Garfield who both played the web-slinger in ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ franchises are joining the youngest costume-wearing kid on the block and how! In another major leak, a clip featuring Charlie Cox as the lawyer Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil, has also surfaced on social media and is going viral. Maybe he is playing legal advisor to Parker and pretty sure Happy and Aunt May are relieved about that.

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

Needless to say, fans are in a frenzy reacting with excitement to the confirmation that many are arguing could also be fake. But hey, we are a bunch of hopefuls here.

Remember Tom Holland referring to a conversation about the meaning of being a hero in Spider-man NWH among 4 characters in recent interview. Now, we know who is that mystery character. He is none other than Matt Murdock aka Charlie Cox. pic.twitter.com/E0seMxEk9u — Ram 🕷️ (@Urs_RamChandra) November 9, 2021

It’s real. This matches up with the other leaked photos against the blue screen when Andrew was caught in 4K. That set is the top of this building. Also look at Tobey’s hair. His hair never appeared that short in ANY SM film before. — Cross (@tinivule) November 9, 2021

MATT MURDOCK YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS https://t.co/SUFIJM0zqC — wassim’ˣ (@taylordspatrol) November 9, 2021

praying that this is really real 🤞🏽 https://t.co/P9vKGCpCYx pic.twitter.com/HaB4SdYdiJ — garnet myers 🙂 (@wasteahegg) November 9, 2021

I’M GONNA CRY seeing these men in one screen as Spidey(s)!! 😭😭😭 This is way more epic than Avengers assemble in Endgame!!! https://t.co/IUSobAofIy — Puster (@roundripples) November 9, 2021

Credits to whoever owns this pic. pic.twitter.com/d4W2MpH1Ko — Morbius (@TheObsolete_One) November 9, 2021

This is supposed to be the final battle but judging by the looks of both Tobey and Andrew compared to Tom’s I’m starting to think they show up at the very end of the movie which of course will definitely make me angry.#SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/EbmuYRABKe — Emily🏳️‍🌈 (@darrenboseman) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Holland still wants us to believe that the crossover ain’t happening. He even told Total Film, “People don’t believe me when I say that (Maguire and Garfield) are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.”

Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles in the film directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. It is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 17.

