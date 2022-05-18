New Sky drama will see Kenneth Branagh play Boris Johnson

Kenneth Branagh has been transformed into Boris Johnson for Sky’s upcoming drama This England.

The show is based on the beginning of the prime minister’s time in Downing Street and how his attempts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic unfolded.

“The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson (Branagh) grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a personal and political life wracked by controversy,” Sky’s synopsis said.

The series will also star Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie Johnson and Andrew Buchan as Matt Hancock.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.