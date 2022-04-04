New police video shows Madison Cawthorn being pulled over for speeding

A newly uncovered video shows police pulling over Rep Madison Cawthorn for driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit.

Queen City News published the dashcam video on Friday. The footage appears to show a North Carolina state trooper speaking to the congressman through his car window last October, telling him he’s been pulled over for speeding. According to the news outlet, Mr Cawthorn was driving 89mph on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County, where the speed limit is 65mph.

This is the second video Queen City News has uncovered of Mr Cawthorn being pulled over. The first one, published early last week, showed an incident from 8 January, when he was accused of driving at 87mph in a 70 mph zone.

In the October video, Mr Cawthorn tells the trooper he doesn’t have his wallet or license with him. He also says the car he’s driving is registered under his name, although minutes later the officer tells him it’s registered to his father.

“Is it really?” the Republican responds.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

