New photograph of the Queen released to mark her 96th birthday

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to mark her 96th birthday.

The picture features the Queen and two of her Fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. It was taken in March in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Several gun salutes took place in London and Windsor today (21 April) to mark the occasion.

The Queen celebrates her birthday twice every year. Her real birthday is on April 21, but the official celebration is held on the second saturday of June, with the Trooping the Colour parade.

