New on Netflix in November 2021: Every movie and TV show being added this month

The nights may be getting colder, but Netflix has you covered.

Over the next 30 days, the streaming service will release a huge batch of new titles, ranging from acclaimed film The Harder They Fall to the return of Tiger King.

Other titles set to be released include new Korean-language series Hellbound, fifth season of Big Mouth and F is For Family and the fourth season of Selling Sunset.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in November 2021, (Find out what’s being removed here.)

ORIGINAL

TV

5 November

Big Mouth season five

The Club part one

Glória

Narcos: Mexico season three

‘Narcos: Mexico’ is returning for a third and final season

6 November

Arcane

9 November

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash

Your Life Is A Joke

10 November

Gentefied season two

11 November

Love Never Lies

12 November

Lies and Deceit

17 November

Christmas Flow

The Queen of Flow season two

Riverdale season six (new episode every Thursday)

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King season two

‘Tiger King’ is returning for a follow-up season after becoming a hit in 2020

18 November

Dogs in Space

19 November

Cowboy Bebop

Hellbound

20 November

Blown Away: Christmas

New World (new episode every Saturday)

21 November

Undercover season three

23 November

Masters of the Universe: Revelation season one, part two

23 November

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

24 November

Selling Sunset season four

True Story

25 November

F is for Family season five

‘Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause will return in a brand new season (Getty Images)

26 November

Light The Night

School of Chocolate

28 November

Elves

Movies

1 November

The Claus Family

3 November

The Harder They Fall

5 November

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

Regina King in acclaimed new Netflix film ‘The Harder They Fall’ (David Lee/Netflix)

7 November

Father Christmas is Back

10 November

Passing

11 November

7 Prisoners

12 November

Red Notice

18 November

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

19 November

Dhamaka

tick, tick… BOOM!

21 November

Outlaws

Vanessa Hudgens is returning for a new ‘Princess Switch’ film – Christmas is coming!

24 November

Bruised

Robin, Robin

26 November

A Castle for Christmas

Spoiled Brats

Documentary

2 November

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

3 November

Lords of Scam

4 November

Catching Killers

5 November

A Cop Movie

The Unlikely Murderer

10 November

Animal

19 November

The Mind, Explained season two

Procession

3 November

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

‘Big Mouth’ will return for a season five on Netflix

Comedy

19 November

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

26 November

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Kids

2 November

Ridley Jones season two

Anime

25 November

Super Crooks

16 November

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

LICENCED

TV

1 November

Angry Birds season four

Hapless

17 November

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (multiple seasons)

19 November

Below Deck Mediterranean (multiple seasons)

Movies

1 November

Argo

A Christmas Star

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

LA Confidential

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)

Kim Basinger in James Ellroy adaptation ‘LA Confidential’ (Warner Brothers)

Point Break (1991)

Ransom

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles

Saawariya

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

A Time to Kill

2 November

Hustlers

3 November

Oga Bolaji

4 November

Amina

Jumanji: The Next Level

5 November

8 Remains

The Furies

‘Jumani’ sequel ‘The Next Level’ is coming to Netflix in November (Sony Pictures Releasing)

9 November

The Curse of La Llorona

12 November

Caught in the Act

12 November

De leeuw van Vlaanderen

Silent Comrade

Warrior Father King

16 November

Hard Targets 2

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Love Actually

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Siren

20 November

Black Christmas (2019)

Blue Story

Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Christmas favourite ‘Love Actually’ (Universal Pictures)

26 November

Little Women (2019)

29 November

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Documentary

1 November

Inside The Mind

5 November

I, Superbiker 5: Split Second

Saveart Recycling Art

7 November

The Last Forest

12 November

I Am (Not) a Monster

Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie

Anime

15 November

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

