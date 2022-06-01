New on Netflix in June 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month

June is set to be a busy month for Netflix.

Alongside the release of brand new films starring Adam Sandler and Chris Hemsworth, the streaming service will welcome back one of its biggest TV shows – The Umbrella Academy.

Elsewhere, a spin-off based on Money Heist will debut as well as a host of licenced content, including Motherless Brooklyn and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in June 2022 below.

ORIGINAL TITLES

Movies

3 June

Interceptor

10 June

Hustle

Trees of Peace

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler in ‘Hustle’

15 June

Centauro

15 June

The Wrath of God

17 June

Spiderhead

22 June

Love & Gelato

TV Shows

3 June

Surviving Summer

The Perfect Mother

8 June

Baby Fever

8 June

Rhythm + Flow France

Chris Hemsworth in new Netflix film ‘Spiderhead’ (Netflix )

10 June

First Kill

Intimacy

15 June

God’s Favorite Idiot

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

16 June

Love & Anarchy season two

17 June

She season two

The War Next-Door season two

22 June

The Umbrella Academy season three

23 June

First Class

24 June

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

‘The Umbrella Academy’ is returning for a third season (CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX)

29 June

The Upshaws season two

Documentary

3 June

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

8 June

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

10 June

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

16 June

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

17 June

The Martha Mitchell Effect

19 June

Civil: Ben Crump

21 June

The Future Of…

Jennifer Lopez in new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Comedy

21 June

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

28 June

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

Kids

16 June

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma’s World Music Videos volume two

Anime

18 June

Spriggan

30 June

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

LICENCED TITLES

Movies

1 June

Carriers

Escobar: Paradise Lost

Man of Tai Chi

Run Fatboy Run

The Crow

The Ledge

The Man with the Iron Fists 2

Tremors 5: Bloodline

Untraceable

4 June

The Extraordinary Tale of the Times Table

6 June

My Spy

Spaced Out

Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista in ‘My Spy’ (STX Films)

7 June

Over Her Dead Body

13 June

Motherless Brooklyn

16 June

Bohemian Rhapsody

20 June

The Craft: Legacy

TV Shows

1 June

Burning Love

The Client List

17 June

You Don’t Know Me

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Documentary

4 June

The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire

6 June

On the Trails of Glaciers Mission to Alaska

The Lancaster at War 18 June

Long Boarding LA to NY

Kids

6 June

Action Pack season two

