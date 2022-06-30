New on Netflix in July 2022: Every movie and TV series being added

August is haping up to be a busy month for Netflix.
Kicking things off is the final volume ofStranger Thingsseason four, which will be followed by several high-profile releases.
These include an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson, a Resident Evil reboot and Ryan Gosling’s return to acting after a mini hiatus.
Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in July 2022 below (we compile this list ourselves with additional help from What’s on Netflix.)
ORIGINAL
Movies
6 July
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
8 July
Dangerous Liaisons
Incantation
Jewel
The Sea Beast
11 July
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
15 July
Jaadugar
Persuasion
22 July
The Gray Man
29 July
Purple Hearts
Television
1 July
Cult of Chucky
Stranger Things season four – volume two
6 July
Control Z season three
King of Stonks
8 July
Boo, Bitch
Capitani season two
The Longest Night
Ranvir vs Wild with Bear Grylls
13 July
Big Timber season two
Hurts Like Hell
Sintonia season three
14 July
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
15 July
Alba
Farzar
Remarriage & Desires
20 July
Virgin River season four
21 July
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season five
29 July
Fanático
Uncouple
Documentary
6 July
Girl in the Picture
8 July
How to Build a Sex Room
12 July
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter’s Killer
13 July
DB Cooper: Where Are You?
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Kids
7 July
Karma’s World
Anime
29 July
Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time
11 July
Team Zenko Go season two
TBC
Uncle from Another World
LICENCED
Movies
1 July
A Call to Spy
Contraband
Final Score
John Carpenter’s Vampires
London Boulevard
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Underworld Evolution
Wild Card
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld Awakening
Up in the Air
3 July
Blair Witch
4 July
Leave No Trace
9 July
Beautiful Creatures
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
13 July
Blackout
CHiPs
15 July
Uncharted
Television
7 July
Vinland Saga
Documentary
TBC
Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl
Source Link New on Netflix in July 2022: Every movie and TV series being added