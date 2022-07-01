New on Netflix in July 2022: Every movie and TV series being added this month

July is shaping up to be a busy month for Netflix.

Kicking things off is the final volume ofStranger Thingsseason four, which will be followed by several high-profile releases.

These include an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson, a Resident Evil reboot and Ryan Gosling’s return to acting after a mini hiatus.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in July 2022 below (we compile this list ourselves with additional help from What’s on Netflix.)

ORIGINAL

Movies

6 July

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

8 July

Dangerous Liaisons

Incantation

Jewel

The Sea Beast

11 July

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

15 July

Jaadugar

Persuasion

Dakota Johnson in ‘Persuasion’

22 July

The Gray Man

29 July

Purple Hearts

Television

1 July

Cult of Chucky

Stranger Things season four – volume two

6 July

Control Z season three

King of Stonks

8 July

Boo, Bitch

Capitani season two

The Longest Night

Ranvir vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Jamie Campbell Bower in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix )

13 July

Big Timber season two

Hurts Like Hell

Sintonia season three

14 July

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

15 July

Alba

Farzar

Remarriage & Desires

20 July

Virgin River season four

21 July

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season five

29 July

Fanático

Uncouple

Documentary

6 July

Girl in the Picture

8 July

How to Build a Sex Room

12 July

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter’s Killer

13 July

DB Cooper: Where Are You?

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna in ‘Stranger Things’

Kids

7 July

Karma’s World

Anime

29 July

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

11 July

Team Zenko Go season two

TBC

Uncle from Another World

LICENCED

Movies

1 July

A Call to Spy

Contraband

Final Score

John Carpenter’s Vampires

London Boulevard

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Underworld Evolution

Wild Card

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

Up in the Air

George Clooney and Vera Farmiga in ‘Up in the Air’ (DreamWorks Pictures)

3 July

Blair Witch

4 July

Leave No Trace

9 July

Beautiful Creatures

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

13 July

Blackout

CHiPs

15 July

Uncharted

Tom Holland in the video game adaptation of ‘Uncharted’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Television

7 July

Vinland Saga

Documentary

TBC

Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl

