New on Netflix in April 2022: Every movie and TV series being added to streaming service this month

April is a huge month for Netflix thanks to the return of many beloved TV shows – some for the final time.

Not only is Ozark returning for its final run, Breaking Bad prequel seriesBetter Call Saul will debut its last ever instalment, with the second part set to follow later this year. Sitcom Grace & Frankie will also bow out in April.

Elsewhere, Russian Doll will return for its long-awaited second season, while Richard Linklater’s new coming-of-age film, titled Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, will be added.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix this month. (We compile this list ourselves with additional help from the What’s on Netflix.)

ORIGINALS

Movies

1 April

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Forever Out of My League

Richard Linklater’s new film ‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’ is released on Netflix in April

6 April

Furioza

8 April

Dancing on Glass

The In Between

Metal Lords

My Liberation Notes

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

13 April

The Taming of the Shrewd

15 April

Choose or Die

16 April

Man of God

20 April

The Turning Point

22 April

Along for the Ride

Selling Sunset season five

27 April

Silverton Siege

29 April

Honeymoon with My Mother

TV

1 April

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Get Organised with The Home Edit season two

The Last Bus

Stunt Science

Tomorrow (new episodes weekly)

Trivia Quest (new episodes daily)

Welcome to Eden

6 April

Green Mothers’ Club

Pálpito

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ is Netflix’s latest attempt at reality TV success

8 April

Dirty Lines

Elite season five

9 April

Our Blues

12 April

Hard Cell

13 April

Almost Happy season two

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

15 April

Anatomy of a Scandal

Heirs to the Land

Mai: A Mother’s Rage

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ looks set to be Netflix’s next big hit

19 April

Better Call Saul season five

20 April

Russian Doll season two

Yakamoz S-245

20 April

The Marked Heart

21 April

He’s Expecting

22 April

Heartstopper

27 April

Bulls***: The Quizshow

Bob Odenkirk will return in the first part of ‘Better Call Saul’s final season in April

29 April

Grace and Frankie season seven

Ozark season four – part two

Documentary

6 April

Jimmy Savile A British Horror Story

7 April

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

19 April

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

20 April

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

27 April

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

‘Russian Doll’ is returning for a long-awaited second season in April

Comedy

6 April

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

21 April

All About Gila

Kids

1 April

Abby Hatcher season two

8 April

Green Eggs & Ham season two

12 April

The Creature Cases

19 April

Battle Kitty

Anime

8 April

Tiger & Bunny season two

14 April

Ultraman season two

19 April

Pacific Rim: The Black

27 April

Komi Can’t Communicate season two

28 April

Bubble

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

‘Ozark’ is coming to an end in April

LICENCED CONTENT

Movies

1 April

All We Had

Argo

The Blind Side

Confession

The Contractor

The Hard Corps

How To Train Your Dragon

In Good Company

90 Minutes in Heaven

Open Season 2

Pet Sematary (1989)

The Rental

Rise of the Footsoldier Part II

Rurouni Kenshin (2012)

Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Stray

The Women (2008)

4 April

The Goldfinch

Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort in ‘The Goldfinch’ (Warner Bros Pictures/Amazon Studios)

7 April

Deck the Halls

10 April

The Call

11 April

Joker

16 April

Ouija: Origin of Evil

TV

1 April

Heartland season 14

Pedro el escamoso

Welcome to Waikiki

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’ (Warner Bros)

5 April

Black Dog: Being a Teacher

6 April

Dasvi

7 April

Queen of the South season five

12 April

Jump Like a Witch

14 April

The Worst Witch series four

22 April

Taxi Driver

27 April

Kongsi Raya

Documentary

1 April

How the Nazis Lost the War

Rebellion

Kids

1 April

Abby Hatcher

CoComelon season five

Oddbods season three

Open Season: Scared Silly

Polly Pocket season five

Suha Murthy – Stories of Wit and Magic

22 April

My Perfect Landing

Anime

1 April

Beyblade: Burst Surge

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising

