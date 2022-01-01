New on Netflix: Every new movie and TV show coming this month in January 2022

It might be a new year, but it’s business as usual for Netflix.
The streaming service is hoping to cure any post-Christmas blues with a busy January 2022.
Users will be treated to new seasons of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life and Jason Bateman drama Ozark.
Meanwhile, film wise, the fourth Scream film is arriving just ahead of the release of the long-awaited fifth instalment on 14 January.
You’ll also be able to watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread after going to see the director’s new film,Licorice Pizza, in cinemas.
Below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in January 2022.
ORIGINAL CONTENT
5 January
Four to Dinner
6 January
The Wasteland
7 January
Mother/Android
11 January
Dear Mother
12 January
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
13 January
Brazen
Photocopier
14 January
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
20 January
The Royal Treatment
21 January
Munich – The Edge of War
My Father’s Violin
TBC
All of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
These Black Black Eyes
1 January
The Hook Up Plan season three
Incastrati
5 January
Rebelde
6 January
Dota: Dragon’s Blood season two
The Club part two
7 January
Hype House
10 January
Undercover season three
13 January
Chosen
The Journalist
14 January
After Life season three
Archive 81
14 January
The House
19 January
The Marginal season four
19 January
Juanpis González – The Series
Too Hot To Handle season three (plus weekly every Wednesday)
21 January
Ozark season four, part one
Summer Heat
28 January
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Documentary
19 January
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
20 January
Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream.
24 January
Three Songs for Benazir
25 January
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
28 January
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
4 January
Action Pack
7 January
Johnny Test season two
18 January
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
21 January
That Girl Lay Lay
25 January
Ada Twist, Scientist season two
28 January
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
13 January
Shaman King
21 January
Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series part two
LICENCED CONTENT
1 January
Annie
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
#FollowFriday
Fracture
Free Willy
Friends with Money
GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Happy Feet 2
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
Interview with the Vampire
Jack and Jill
Jonah Hex
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Just Go with It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
Long Story Short
The Longest Yard
The Lost Boys
Marie Antoinette
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
1BR
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rise of The Guardians
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark
Scream 4
She’s the Man
Silver Linings Playbook
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
300
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Werewolves Within
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Woo
Zone 414
3 January
The Gentlemen
The Nest
Redemption of a Rogue
6 January
Uncle Drew
7 January
Binti
11 January
The Colony
14 January
Fatuma
15 January
Greed (2019)
A Rigato – Jarujaru Tower 2020
Sniper: Assassin’s End
16 January
Phantom Thread
17 January
After We Fell
Annabelle Comes Home
6 January
Hanwoo Rhapsody
Documentary
14 January
Maiden
21 January
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
1 January
Rainbow Rangers season two
14 January
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
