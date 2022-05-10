New Nintendo Indie World showcase is airing this week – here’s how to watch it live

Since the events started in 2011, Nintendo Direct live-streams have become the gaming giant’s favourite way to announce new titles and show off gameplay. It’s also a great opportunity for the company to showcase some of its smaller publishers and the games they’re working on.

The Indie World Showcase is just that, an opportunity for Nintendo to announce some upcoming titles that might not be as big as Mario or Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but are still worth having on your radar.

We’re particularly fond of the format as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements. Chances are if a Nintendo title is already known to be in the works, you can at least expect an update on its development.

Now, another Nintendo Indie Showcase has been scheduled for 11 May 2022 and it looks to be quite condensed, focusing on upcoming titles with 20 minutes of new footage.

Chances are high that we’ll also get a glimpse at some other upcoming titles which are yet to have a confirmed release date. Nintendo also makes a habit of releasing some games and demos on the e-shop immediately after the event has ended.

To find out when the event goes live, how to watch it and what new games to expect, keep reading the rest of the article below.

When does Nintendo Indie World showcase May 2022 start?

The last Nintendo Indie World showcase was shown on 15 December 2021 and announced games such as OlliOlli World, Chichory: A Colorful Tale before closing the event with Omori, a hand-illustrated role-playing game.

According to an announcement on Nintendo of America’s Twitter page, the next Nintendo Indie World Showcase is taking place on 11 May 2022 at 3pm UK time. The event will be live-streamed on the official Nintendo YouTube channel and can be watched below when the showcase begins:

