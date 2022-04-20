New Mexico fines Rust movie producers for gun safety failures after Halyna Hutchins death

New Mexico workplace safety regulators have issued the maximum citation against the producers of Rust after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year.

An investigation has found that the production company, Rust Movie Productions, knew safety procedures were not being followed during the filming of the Western film.

Hutchins died in October 2021 after being shot by a gun operated by Alec Baldwin while on set.

New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau concluded that Rust Movie Productions must pay $139,793 (£107,076) and detailed a series of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols.

The investigation includes a testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address on-set misfires on two separate occasions prior to the fatal shooting.

“What we had, based on our investigators’ findings, was a set of obvious hazards to employees regarding the use of firearms and management’s failure to act upon those obvious hazards,” Bob Genoway, bureau chief for occupational safety, told The Associated Press.

The bureau also documented gun safety complaints from crew members that were left unconsidered and said weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training.

