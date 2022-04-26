New Malden fire: Man in hospital after 60 firefighters tackle blaze in south London

A man has been taken to hospital after 60 firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze that ripped through a house in south London.

Eight fire engines attended the incident after reports that a fire had taken hold in a terraced property in New Malden on Tuesday morning, shortly after 8.30am.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews arrived at the mid-terraced house in Kingston Road to find the ground floor, first floor and roof of the house alight.

A man who was inside the building made his way outside before the fire brigade arrived and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

LFB crews used a new 32-metre turntable ladder as a water tower, which allowed firefighters to get water onto the fire externally.

Firefighters took around two hours to bring the blaze under control and they are expected to remain on scene throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from New Malden, Surbiton, Kingston, Wimbledon and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. The cause is under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said several homes had been evacuated, with road closures also in place.

Kingston Road was blocked between Dickerage Lane and King Henrys Road and buses 131, K5 and X26 were diverted.

