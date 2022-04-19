New Jersey diocese will pay $87.5 million to settle sexual abuse lawsuits

A New Jersey diocese has agreed to pay $87.5 million to settle claims of sexual abuse by clergymen in one of the biggest cash settlements involving the Catholic church in the United States.

This story will be updated.

