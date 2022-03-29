New hay fever drug could be ‘long term solution’ for 13 million sufferers as pollen season starts early

A combination of two immunotherapy drugs are being trialled as a potential long-term solution for millions of hay fever suffers.

More than 100 people are taking part in the new trial at the Royal Brompton Hospital, London, to test if a combination of the drugs Grazax (generic name lyophilisate) and Dupixent (dupilumab), can help relieve symptoms for the 13 million people in the UK who suffer with hay fever.

Grazax has been proven to be effective in alleviating symptoms during the pollen season, but needs to be taken daily for three years to achieve long-term relief of symptoms after its discontinuation. Dupixent has already been proven to be effective in patients with allergic eczema and allergic asthma.

Patients have been randomly allocated one of three groups: one will be given a combination of the two drugs, another group will be given Grazax with a placebo, and the last group will be given two placebo treatments.

The trial began last year and involves patients taking daily tablets and having an injection every two weeks for two years. Researchers hope the treatment will take effect within four months.

While both drugs reduce allergic inflammation, they do so in different ways which researchers believe when taken together, will lead to a shorter course of treatment and long-term benefits.

Current treatments such as antihistamine tablets and nasal sprays only provide some relief for roughly 40 per cent of sufferers.

Stephen Durham, research lead and professor of allergy and respiratory medicine at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust and Imperial College London said: “We recognise that hay fever affects quality of life for millions of people.

“Not only do we hope to identify a more effective and longer lasting treatment option for sufferers, but this study will also help us to better understand mechanisms involved in allergic responses and the impact of immunotherapy and should inform novel future treatment approaches for hay fever.”

Experts have already warned hay fever sufferers that their symptoms could be worse this year due to “unseasonably warm” weather. With warmer temperatures could come higher tree pollen levels, causing more sneezing, running noses, itchy eyes and fatigue among the millions of Britons who have to endure the allergy.

