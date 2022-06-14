New fossil fuel funding ‘delusional’, risking war and climate catastrophe, warns UN secretary general

Nations funding new fossil fuel projects are “delusional”, putting the world on track to miss vital climate targets, and feeding “the scourge of war”, the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has warned.

In an address to the Austria World Summit on Tuesday morning, Mr Guterres said the world now “faces climate chaos”, and called for all G20 governments to dismantle coal infrastructure and halt funding for any new fossil fuel exploration or infrastructure.

“To keep the 1.5-degree goal within reach, we must reduce emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by mid-century,” he said.

“But current national commitments will lead to an increase by almost 14 per cent this decade.”

