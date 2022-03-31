New footage shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Oscars slap moment

Posted on March 31, 2022 0

Footage of Jada Pinkett Smith reacting to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has emerged online.

Footage seemingly filmed on a mobile phone, shared on TikTok, shows the viewpoint of somebody sat behind the Smiths, who were on the front row.

While Pinkett Smith’s facial expressions can’t be seen, she can be seen hunching forward in laughter at Rock’s response.

When her husband begins shouting next to her, she remains fixed in an upright position, but seems to laugh when Rock, composing himself, attempts to brush the moment off.

