New film highlights reality of domestic abuse among older LGBT+ people

An emotive new film spotlighting the issue of domestic abuse among older LGBT+ people has been released to coincide with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), which falls on 15 June each year.

The film features two men and two women speaking candidly about their own experiences of domestic abuse, which include emotional, physical, verbal and sexual violence.

While three of the people talk specifically about abuse in same-sex relationships, the film also includes a bisexual woman who was forced to have sex with her male partner after he discovered she was leaving him to be in a same-sex relationship.

</p><p><a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8099906/type/dlg/https://vimeo.com/696918179">Do You See Me</a> from <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8099906/type/dlg/https://vimeo.com/christgordine">Christian Gordine</a> on <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8099906/type/dlg/https://vimeo.com">Vimeo</a>.</p><p>

Bisexual people are often described as the “invisible minority” within LGBT+ communities, but face disproportionate levels of violence compared with their gay and lesbian counterparts.

A 2018 study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that bisexual women were almost twice as likely to have experienced partner abuse than heterosexual women.

And a 2010 report by the Scottish Transgender Alliance revealed that 80 per cent of trans people had experienced emotional, physical or sexual abuse from a partner or ex-partner.

Such experiences are amplified for older LGBT+ people who face additional challenges when accessing support for domestic abuse.

One of the survivors in the film recalls characteristic tactics used by abusive partners, such as isolating victims from friends and family.

“Being of a certain age, you are more invisible. You’re dismissed,” says one of the women.

Director Christian Gordine and older domestic abuse research service Dewis Choice spent a year and half travelling around England and Wales meeting with survivors of LGBT+ abuse to create the film, which aims to raise greater awareness of the issue, describing the testimonies as “stories that are often never told”.

“Domestic abuse is already hidden,” an accompanying statement to the film reads.

“However, when those at the hands of abuse are older, they are often ignored. And when those older victims identify as LGBT+, they become invisible.”

While LGBT+ people can experience different kinds of abuse to their heterosexual counterparts, such as threats to “out” someone, older people also face ageism, insufficient services and a lack of awareness when it comes to domestic violence.

According to Independent Age, a non-profit organisation supporting older people, senior people experience abuse for twice as long before seeking help as those aged 61 and under – and nearly half have a disability.

Older people are just as likely to be abused by an adult child as they are by an intimate partner.

And it wasn’t until October 2021 that adults aged 75-years-old and above were even counted in official UK statistics on domestic abuse, the result of tenacious campaigning by Age UK.

WEAAD was officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011.

According to the UN, the day “represents the one day in the year when the whole world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations.”

LGBT+ people seeking support, information and advice with domestic abuse can contact Galop’s Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0800 999 5428.

Women seeking support and advice with domestic abuse can contact the freephone 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Men seeking support and advice with domestic abuse can contact the freephone Respect helpline on 0808 801 0327.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link New film highlights reality of domestic abuse among older LGBT+ people