New 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Clip Finally Confirms Illuminati's Cameo; Fans Go 'Holy Shit'

With less than 10 days remaining for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the makers have now finally confirmed one of the biggest fan theories, that is the cameo of Illuminati. Ever since the first trailer of Doctor Strange 2 was released, fans had been convinced that the superhero group Illuminati will be making their debut. For the unversed, Illuminati is a secret society and group of superheroes that work behind the scenes.

Marvel released a new clip of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the superhero group Illuminati was mentioned for the first time. In the clip, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange could be seen escorted by aliens when Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Modro shows up and says, “Stephen Strange The Illuminati will see you now.” Watch the clip below.

As the clip was released, fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions. One user wrote, “HOLY SHIT?! THE ILLUMINATI? AND LOOK AT HIS PURPLE MAGIC?? I FEAR NO ONE WILL EVER RECOVER AFTER WATCHING THIS FILM!” See more reactions here.

HOLY SHIT?! THE ILLUMINATI? AND LOOK AT HIS PURPLE MAGIC?? I FEAR NO ONE WILL EVER RECOVER AFTER WATCHING THIS FILM! #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/RJJIZgW9GL — chérie 🐒 (@strangemonkey__) April 26, 2022

THE ILLUMINATI IS HERE AS WE’VE SUSPECTED https://t.co/is1Mwwtqia — leila 🕷️ (@grangersberry) April 26, 2022

HOLY THEY ACTUALLY SAID THE ILLUMINATI — GlazingDonuts (@GlazingDonut1) April 26, 2022

“Stephen Strange, The Illuminati will see you now.” AAAHHH! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WCBjYpEo1a — Matthew W. (@MatthewWoolbrig) April 26, 2022

“THE ILLUMINATI WILL SEE YOU NOW!” I cannot wait for this film https://t.co/cxNVkepueV — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 26, 2022

The Illuminati!!! What a time I swear to baby Jesus https://t.co/sIxjupuxdL — 151Rum. (@FerneyVille) April 26, 2022

the illuminati when they see a bitch wearing mom jeans and white t shirt enter the building pic.twitter.com/BKU9ZUCsHM — alfonso reed (@theshapeburns) April 26, 2022

