New 'Doctor Strange' 2 Teaser Is All About Nightmares; Confirms Return Of 'WandaVision' Characters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the most mysterious addition to the MCU is all set to arrive in theatres in a matter of weeks. The film comes after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the multiverse cracked open and Doctor Strange enlisting the help of Wanda Maximoff, the film will see Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen sharing the most screen time yet. After dropping a bunch of mind-bending clips from the magical adventure, Marvel has shared yet another teaser and it is all about Scarlet Witch and a “nightmare”.

The new Doctor Strange 2 teaser sees both Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch talk about getting dreams in the night and waking up to a nightmare every morning. Amidst some previously seen footage – shots of Sinister Strange and a battle with Gargantos, the teaser also features two key WandaVision characters. Wanda dreams of her twins Billy and Tommy (played by Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne) who we met in Westview in the Disney Plus series. While it’s only a vision in a dream, it seemingly confirms that the twins are in the movie.

Watch the latest Doctor Strange 2 teaser here:

The teaser has sparked yet another fan theory over the mention of “nightmare” and has Marvel nerds thinking of the villain. While there is no confirmation offered by the studio, the theories and reactions to the teaser are pouring in.

The way they both say “NIGHTMARE” if he’s not the villain in this or introduced at least I’m throwing hands for messing with my emotions https://t.co/gazRbJsLY6 — Itbelikethatsometimes (@ColtonOakley12) April 6, 2022

both strange and wanda having nightmares, i definitely feel like there is another villain in this movie other than wanda pic.twitter.com/t3CZb4Y0vW — ‏ً (@chaoswandas) April 6, 2022

Fans are also rallying for Wanda to get back with her twins.

Wanda’s nightmares about losing Billy and Tommy broke me. Please let her reunite with her boys in #MultiverseofMadness.#DoctorStrange #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/3ef13n1B5m — shelby elpers (@shelbbs247) April 6, 2022

The multiverse shattering events of No Way Home revealed the scale of the fallout from Doctor Strange’s spell. The upcoming film will see Strange, Wanda, Wong and America Chavez navigate the broken multiverse. Speculation of cameos and crossovers came early and yet there’s no telling what will go down in the highly anticipated film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theatres on May 6, 2022.

Cover image: Marvel Entertainment

