New 'Doctor Strange 2' Promo Gives A Closer Look At The Rumored Superior Iron Man But Is It Tom Cruise?

Ever since the trailer of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was unveiled, the internet has been abuzz with several fan theories and possible cameos in the MCU flick. Since Doctor Strange 2 is going to unleash some crazy multiverse shenanigans, the most prominent fan theory is that Tom Cruise may appear as a variant of Iron Man called the Superior Iron Man. The new promo of the movie only intensifies these rumors as it gives a clearer look at the mysterious character.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Runtime Reportedly Revealed; Will Be On Par With Some Of MCU’s Longest Movies

The official handle of Doctor Strange 2 shared a promo of the movie and keen-eyed fans quickly spotted a character that resembled Superior Iron Man. Rumors about Tom Cruise making an appearance as the character had been making their rounds ever since the trailer was released during the Super Bowl. As the promo was released fans took to social media and shared screen grab of the mysterious character.

The fate of the Multiverse awaits. Tickets for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness go on sale April 6. Experience it only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/YTSGIt6ZZp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2022

THATS THE SUPERIOR IRON MAN OH MY FUCKING GODDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/R4AvhTqNf4 — Dylan / Rifty 🌪️ 🇺🇦 (@SirRifty) April 2, 2022

Same shoulder pads ✅

Same belt ✅

Same leg stripes and knee pads ✅

Same energy signature ✅

Same helmet style ✅ This is Maria Rambeau Captain Marvel variant. Not Superior Iron Man pic.twitter.com/onJwvnLD03 — ✴️Captain Marvel NEWS ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) April 2, 2022

Y’all still think that’s Maria, Monica or Captain Marvel? It’s Superior Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/k4ftFo05xX — MattCalloway (@MattCalloway62) April 2, 2022

I’d like to remind everyone that they put a fully rendered Hulk in the Infinity War trailer. This probably isn’t superior iron man but like… we should know better than to trust them at this point. https://t.co/2Sxmax6ERA — jstoobs (@thejstoobs) April 3, 2022

This is superior iron man no debate pic.twitter.com/FsZn6II4Bh — D VERA (@DVERA78603321) April 5, 2022

Dude come on this is obviously Superior Iron Man There’s legit no denying it pic.twitter.com/Zb2a4d66Wz — BT-7274🤖 (@999DomLozito) April 2, 2022

Idk y’all that doesn’t look look Maria Rambeau or Monica Rambeau to me… Tom Cruise Superior Iron Man though 👀 pic.twitter.com/B3O0clkx6C — Craig (@CS11__) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that several characters from the X-Men franchise could also be making their cameo in Doctor Strange 2. Fans are convinced that Patrick Stewarts’ Professor X will be making his cameo as the trailer of the movie featured his voice and a portion of his head. Additionally, Illuminati, a team of Marvel heroes from the comics are also expected to make their cameo in the movie.

SEE ALSO:‘Doctor Strange 2’ Gets New Look At Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch; MCU Film’s Producer Teases Major Battle

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Watch the trailer here-

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : New 'Doctor Strange 2' Promo Gives A Closer Look At The Rumored Superior Iron Man But Is It Tom Cruise?