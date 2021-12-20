New DNA found in case of mother of three who vanished after job interview in 1997

Police in the San Francisco area believe DNA evidence an help solve a 24-year-old cold case of a missing mother of three who disappeared after her job interview.

Janie June Coe, 38 at the time, attended a job interview on 29 April, 1997, after which she left to return home.

Ms Coe was last seen at the job interview. She was reported missing several days later after she did not return to pick up her children from their grandfather’s house. No trace of her has ever been found.

According to investigators, Ms Coe’s vehicle, a 1989 Ford Aerostar, was abandoned in a field on 5 May. Though Ms Coe reportedly had friends that lived in the area, none reported having heard from her since her disappearance.

People who knew her said she did not frequently venture far from home, and details from the investigation revealed that she left her home the day of her interview without her glasses or contact lenses, which she would have needed to drive.

Three hours after her disappearance, a woman driving a Ford Mustang used her ATM card at a bank in Petaluma, California. Surveillance video caught the transaction, but the poor video quality prevented investigators from identifying the woman.

Her case has been cold since then. However, new DNA evidence may give police a break in the case.

Police have provided scant details on exactly what evidence they have, but the discovery was substantial enough for them to release a bulletin calling for the public’s help to collect information on the woman.

According to investigators, the new DNA evidence was collected from evidence previously gathered during the initial investigation.

“This has led to new witness contacts and investigative leads as detectives continue to follow-up on this active investigation,” the Petaluma Police Department said in a release.

In addition to the call for information, police also released an “aged-up” image of what Ms Coe may look like now.

She is described as being 5“4, 115 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She would be 63-years-old today.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Corie Joerger at the police department. A reward of up to $2,500 for information has been offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

