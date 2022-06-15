New crisis for Boris Johnson as ethics adviser quits

Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser Christopher Geidt has quit following disagreements over Partygate.

In a statement, Lord Geidt gave no explanation for his decision, saying only: “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.”

