New children’s obesity clinics to open after pandemic shone ‘harsh light’ on crisis

NHS England is set to launch 15 new specialist clinics for children living with severe obesity after the Covid pandemic shone a ‘harsh light’ on the crisis among vulnerable young people.

Obesity currently affects one in five children in the UK. Each year, around one thousand children between the age of two to 18-years-old, and their family members, will benefit from the pilot scheme.

The scheme will also offer access to dietitians, psychologists, specialist nurses, social workers, youth workers and a children’s doctor.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS in England, described the coronavirus pandemic as having “shone a harsh light” on the obesity crisis among children.

She said: “The pandemic has shone a harsh light on obesity – with many vulnerable young people struggling with weight gain during the pandemic.

“Left unchecked, obesity can have other very serious consequences, ranging from diabetes to cancer.

“This early intervention scheme aims to prevent children and young people enduring a lifetime of ill-health.

“The NHS Long Term Plan committed to take more action to help children and young people with their physical and mental health and these new services are a landmark moment in efforts to help them lead longer, healthier and happier lives.”

The announcement comes as NHS Digital will publish the National Child Measurement Programme for England for the 2020-21 school year, which is expected to show if obesity prevalence is on the rise among children.

It analyses body mass index (BMI) classification rates by age, sex and ethnicity as well as geographic analyses, covering children in Reception and Year 6 in mainstream, state-maintained schools in England.

The previous report for 2019-20 had some stark findings, with obesity prevalence increasing from 9.7 per cent in 2018-19 to 9.9 per cent in 2019-20 in Reception years, while in Year 6 obesity prevalence increased from 20.2 per cent in 2018-19 to 21.0% in 2019-20.

Last year, Boris Johnson launched the Government’s anti-obesity strategy and was said to have become passionate about the issue after his severe bout of Covid.

It included plans for a ban on TV and online adverts for food high in fat, sugar and salt before 9pm and ending deals such as buy-one-get-one-free on unhealthy food high in salt, sugar and fat.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link New children’s obesity clinics to open after pandemic shone ‘harsh light’ on crisis