New Celebrations scheme will let customers exchange unwanted Bountys for Maltesers Teasers

Mars is giving its customers the opportunity to return the unwanted Bountys from Celebrations tins after a poll found it to be the least favoured chocolate in the selection.

From January 2022, customers will be able to take their leftover Bountys to Co-op stores and exchange them for Maltesers Teasers – the public’s Celebrations chocolate of choice.

The Bounty Return Scheme will only be available in three stores in London, Glasgow and Manchester but the exact locations have not yet been confirmed.

Celebrations said all returned Bountys will be sent to its head office and will not be thrown away.

The scheme coincides with the release of Celebrations’ Christmas advert, which follows the lonely life of a Bounty bar that struggles to find love at Christmas until it meets another unpopular food item, the Brussel sprout.

The advert opens with Bounty desperately searching for love online with no luck, before being stood up at a date and left with no one to dance with at the disco.

The chocolate bar is crying alone on the sofa one evening, before a Brussel sprout rings Bounty’s doorbell and enacts a scene straight out of Love Actually.

Mimicking the film’s iconic scene, where Andrew Lincoln holds up signs for Keira Knightley’s character to read, the first sign says: “Call me old fashioned but I wouldn’t go out with any of these guys.”

“My favourite thing ever is thick milk chocolate and moist coconut. To me, you are perfect.”

Lonely Bounty finds love with Brussel sprout (Joe Pepler/PinPep)

Cemre Cudal, head of Christmas at Celebrations maker Mars Wrigley, said the advert is a love affair between “the unlikeliest of couples”.

“I defy anyone not to fall in love with Bounty after they watch this heart-breaking film,” Cudal said.

“And if after all that, you still can’t bring yourself to love a Bounty this Christmas, we’ll take them back as part of our Bounty Return Scheme in January. Because no Bounty should be left alone at the bottom of a Celebrations tub!”

Ahead of the advert’s release, Celebrations commissioned a survey of 2,000 people to find the public’s favourite Christmas foods.

More than half of the respondents (52 per cent) said Bounty was their least favourite, while 63 per cent said their first choice was the Maltesers Teaser.

When it came to other festive foods, 43 per cent said they had a disdain for Brussel sprouts.

Additionally, 32 per cent said they throw away unwanted chocolates after Christmas.

The advert has been well received on social media, with many other brands expressing their love for the nation’s least liked Celebrations chocolate.

“Bounty, you’ve melted our hearts,” supermarket Iceland wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of its Bounty ice-cream bars.

Deodorant brand Lynx also joined in, sharing a picture of its Bounty-scented antiperspirant.

“We could never return you Bounty, we’re cocoNUTS about you,” it said in a tweet.

