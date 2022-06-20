New Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner refuses to sign Tottenham fan’s shirt

Posted on June 20, 2022 0

New Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner appeared to refuse to sign a supporter’s shirt as he was wearing a Tottenham one.

The American shot-stopper, who sealed a move to north London earlier this year, was saying goodbye to fans after his final game for New England Revolution.

While he is happy enough signing autographs for most in the stadium, Turner can be heard saying “Oh no” as a man wearing a Spurs shirt held out another for him to sign.

Footage of the moment, shared by New England Revolution, has already been viewed 1.7 million times.

