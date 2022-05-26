Netizens Have Finally Found The Desi Version Of 'Money Heist's Arturo; It's Banrakas From 'Panchayat'

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat’ season 2 which released last week, has been the talk of the town thanks to the impressive performances by lead actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik. But the internet is busy talking about Durgesh Kumar’s character Bhushan also known as Banrakas, as he is reminding everyone of Arturo Roman, a character from Netflix’s popular show ‘Money Heist’, portrayed by Enrique Arce.
While Durgesh’s character ends up looking like a villain in ‘Panchayat’ season 2, he manages to impress everyone with his performance in front of the camera. And just like Arturo from ‘Money Heist’, one can’t ignore his act despite hating his character. And these tweets making rounds on the microblogging platform are proof:
Who else feel like he is the Arturo Roman of Panchayat..😅#Panchayat #PanchayatSeason2 #MoneyHeist #Banrakas #Arturito pic.twitter.com/tJv0r0BJdh
Arturo Román of panchayat#PanchayatSeason2 #Meme #meme pic.twitter.com/aSg9VDRAKl
All three tried, but failed to match the villainous standards of Banrakas… pic.twitter.com/Wmjy4yRUzw
Arturo is to Money Heist, is what this person is to Panchayat 😤 #panchayat2 #Panchayat #PanchayatOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ujHbKvQ5jr
Banrakas insaan of all time. pic.twitter.com/XTiUIr9tk5
Different countries, Different roles, Same performance pic.twitter.com/vpoMJZ3t59
While the internet is busy discussing about the Indian web show which is available on Amazon Prime Video, the catchy dialogues from ‘Panchayat’ second season have resulted in a meme-fest as well. Check out the funny memes and funny one-liners from the show here.
During a recent interaction with Free Press Journal, lead actor Jitendra Kumar, who is also ‘hopeful’ about season 3 of ‘Panchayat’ and said, “There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline.”
SEE ALSO: ‘Panchayat Season 2’ Review: Neena Gupta Leads The Pack, But It’s A Total Jitendra Kumar Show
