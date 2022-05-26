Netizens Have Finally Found The Desi Version Of 'Money Heist's Arturo; It's Banrakas From 'Panchayat'

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat’ season 2 which released last week, has been the talk of the town thanks to the impressive performances by lead actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik. But the internet is busy talking about Durgesh Kumar’s character Bhushan also known as Banrakas, as he is reminding everyone of Arturo Roman, a character from Netflix’s popular show ‘Money Heist’, portrayed by Enrique Arce.

While Durgesh’s character ends up looking like a villain in ‘Panchayat’ season 2, he manages to impress everyone with his performance in front of the camera. And just like Arturo from ‘Money Heist’, one can’t ignore his act despite hating his character. And these tweets making rounds on the microblogging platform are proof:

All three tried, but failed to match the villainous standards of Banrakas… pic.twitter.com/Wmjy4yRUzw — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 24, 2022

Banrakas insaan of all time. pic.twitter.com/XTiUIr9tk5 — Agney (@Agneyyaar) May 23, 2022

Different countries, Different roles, Same performance pic.twitter.com/vpoMJZ3t59 — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) May 20, 2022

While the internet is busy discussing about the Indian web show which is available on Amazon Prime Video, the catchy dialogues from ‘Panchayat’ second season have resulted in a meme-fest as well. Check out the funny memes and funny one-liners from the show here.

During a recent interaction with Free Press Journal, lead actor Jitendra Kumar, who is also ‘hopeful’ about season 3 of ‘Panchayat’ and said, “There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline.”

