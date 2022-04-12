Netizens Can't Keep As Calm As Walker Scobell Gets Cast As Percy Jackson In Disney's Series

Disney has finally found their Percy Jackson for the upcoming series based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels. Riordan, who is the executive producer of the series made the announcement via his website that The Adam Project star Walker Scobell has been roped in the lead role. Disney+ greenlit Percy Jackson and the Olympians series in January that follows, Percy Jackson a 12-year-old boy who finds out that he is the son of God Poseidon and a demi-god.

Talking about Walker Scobell’s casting, Riodarn wrote, “Walker Scobell is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy. Many of you recently discovered how great Walker is when you watched his movie The Adam Project, in which Walker lit up the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character. We were fortunate enough to audition Walker months before that movie came out, but the film only confirmed what we already knew about his talent.”

As soon as the announcement was made, fans took over Twitter and #PercyJackson was trending with almost 310k tweets. Fans left hilarious memes and were mostly happy with the casting. See some of the reactions here.

PERCY JACKSON YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/Si3XI2NUAb — annika (@PERCAB3THS) April 11, 2022

an appreciation tweet for logan lerman!! thank you for being our percy jackson for twelve years! you played him perfectly 💙✨ right percy at the wrong time 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3mfFygvRfI — cowboy like hib 🤠🍂 (@ohgreekgod) April 11, 2022

me to 12 year old me after the percy jackson casting announcement: pic.twitter.com/2D15LY6u4v — jules (@ariistosachaion) April 11, 2022

demigods wake up new percy jackson just dropped pic.twitter.com/FzvIDT6j0e — Ashlee Latimer✨Preorder FRANCIS DISCOVERS POSSIBLE (@ALNL) April 11, 2022

tfw you’ve grown up with these books and now you’re going to be percy jackson 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/OVlZo3MmYx — Ashlee Latimer✨Preorder FRANCIS DISCOVERS POSSIBLE (@ALNL) April 11, 2022

every percy jackson fan rn: pic.twitter.com/BoGaKIrL1Y — no context percy jackson (@nocontextpjo) April 11, 2022

percy jackson saw annabeth fall in titans curse and decided that her absence was the worst feeling in the entire world, so the next time she fell, he joined too even if that meant going to literal HELL. never settle for less — annika (@PERCAB3THS) April 11, 2022

when in several years time we will watch him be percy jackson and give up immortality to be with annabeth chase >>>>> pic.twitter.com/4ME5U6bLZE — ً (@DEMlGQD) April 11, 2022

Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians series was earlier adapted into two feature films Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. The movie starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson in the lead roles. The movies had a successful run at the box office but was panned by the critics and fans of the novels.

