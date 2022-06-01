Netherlands vs West Indies LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-22

Alan Pardew took over as manager of CSKA Sofia in April (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Netherlands vs West Indies from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-22 today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord’s.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

Show latest update 1654097472 Netherlands vs West Indies Teams will be announced at the toss 1 June 2022 16:31 1654097471 Netherlands vs West Indies Teams will be announced at the toss 1 June 2022 16:31 1654097441 Netherlands vs West Indies Follow live coverage of Netherlands vs West Indies from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-22 today. The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021. The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord’s. The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament. Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below: 1 June 2022 16:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Netherlands vs West Indies LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-22