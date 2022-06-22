Netherlands vs England LIVE: Cricket score and updates from third ODI with Eoin Morgan ruled out

Follow live coverage of Netherlands vs England from the third and final one-day international in Amstelveen.

Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of final match of the series against the Netherlands as a precautionary measure due to a minor groin injury. Jos Buttler will captain the side as they seek a clean sweep over their opponents having wrapped up a series win on Sunday.

Morgan has endured consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as the ODI skipper.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

