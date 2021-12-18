Netherlands to enter strict lockdown until 14 January as Omicron triggers Covid surge

The Netherlands will go into a tough lockdown from Sunday morning until at least 14 January to limit a feared COVID-19 surge due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced.

“The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” he told a news conference.

All non-essential stores, bars, restaurants and other public places in the country will shut from Sunday.

More follows…

