Netflix will remove all of these movies and TV shows in July 2022

Netflix takes down numerous movies without telling its users every month.

Almost every day, titles are removed from the streaming service’s library – and you’d be forgiven for not knowing this in advance.

The service only alerts you on a status of a certain movie or TV series if you happen to select the title.

You’ll have to act fast, though – there is only a short amount of them left to watch all of the below. Find the full list of every movie and TV show beimng removed from Netflix in July 2022 here. Find the list of everything being added here.

Movies

1 July

#FollowFriday

10 jours en or

Amrapali

Annie (1982)

Anthony Kaun Hai?

Any Given Sunday

Beerfest

The Best of Enemies

The Big Wedding

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Contratiempo

Cook Off

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dear John

Deewana Main Deewana

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Four Brothers

The General’s Daughter

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Godzilla (1998)

Happy Gilmore

Heist

Her

Hollow Man

How to Train Your Dragon

Hondros

I Am Kalam

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Into the Wild

Jack and Jill

Just Go With It

Lal Patthar

The Last Samurai

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Liar’s Dice

The Long Riders

Looper

Mean Girls 2

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

My Perfect Romance

Namastey London

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Our Brand Is Crisis

Osmosis Jones

The Patriot

Professor

Puss in Boots

Redemption

The Ring

Road Trip

Saving Private Ryan

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

Soul Robbers

Sword of Trust

Tangerine

True Grit (2010)

Tum Milo Toh Sahi

Under Suspicion

What We Started

Without a Paddle

Yaar Gaddar

Zipi & Zape y la Isla del Capitan

Zoo

2 July

The Social Network

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

3 July

I Am Not Your Negro

Sugar Rush (2019)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later

5 July

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Only

7 July

Brick Mansions

8 July

Diamond Lover

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Rock the Kasbah

10 July

Hole in the Wall

Your Excellency

12 July

The Strangers: Prey at Night

13 July

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka

PILI Fantasy: War of Dragons

Romina

15 July

Angel Beats!

16 July

Granblue Fantasy The Animation

Television

1 July

21 Again

Hatchimals: Adventures in Hatchtopia season four and five

Record of Grancrest War

Single Wives

Supermarket Sweep

The Originals

2 July

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Documentary

1 July

David Foster: Off the Record

2 July

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

4 July

Cristina

Comedy

1 July

Bo Burnham: what.

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Sommore: Chandelier Status

