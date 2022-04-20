Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface.

In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.

It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.

Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from shows on social media.

“Um when was anyone gonna tell me you can’t screenshot Netflix? And why?” wrote one confused person.

“Netflix has finally done it: they’ve blocked us from being able to take screenshots of their shows, because they are apparently sick of people watching and talking about their shows in an organic way. Noted!” wrote journalist Anne V Clark.

Another added: “Netflix not letting me screenshot anymore; this is so sick.”

“The fact that you can’t screenshot on Netflix is sad, some scenes are just too funny to laugh alone,” said someone else.

“I can’t take a screenshot on Mac anymore? I know that used to be the case for Windows but I was always able to screenshot on my Macbook. Now I can’t,” wrote a fourth person.

Another questioned: “I can’t take a screenshot from Netflix, why so stingy?”

Earlier this year, a new Netflix feature received the opposite reaction with users praising the “long-awaited” addition.

