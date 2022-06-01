Netflix UK: Every movie and TV series leaving service in June 2022

Each month, Netflix takes down a number of movies and TV series without alerting users.
You would be mistaken for failing to notice something had dropped off your watchlist, unless you were waiting for the right time to stream it, as you only get told tif uou happen to select the title that’s leaving.
Amonf the titles being removed this month are horrors Hereditary and The Blair Witch Project, as well as Tom Cruise film The Last Samurai and Godzilla: King of the Monsters starring Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.
If something on your watchlist is happening to leave, you’ll need to act quickly as you’ll now only have a short space of time left to watch them.
NB: as ever, thanks tonetflix-uk-in-april-2022/”>What’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list.
1 June
Aashik Awara
Adult Life Skills
American Outlaws
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
The Blair Witch Project
Boogeyman
Clear and Present Danger
Click & Collect
Colombiana
Destruction: Las Vegas
Dream/Killer
Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema
Godzilla (1998)
How to Stage a Coup
The Hungover Games
III Smoking Barrels
Jumping the Broom
The Last Samurai
Lens
The Love Punch
Married to Medicine
Material
Maya Memsaab
Morvern Callar
My Girl 2
Obsessed
Oh Darling Yeh Hai India
One Chance
Outpost
Pedal the World
A Perfect Ending
Prince
Qila
Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue
Smoke & Mirrors
Summoned
Think Like a Man Too
Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal
Your Name
2 June
Count Arthur Strong
Los Últimos de Filipinas
3 June
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
5 June
Merry Men 2: Another Mission
The Wishing Tree
7 June
Only the Animals
Stage Mother
Strange But True
10 June
Captain Phillips
Seberg
Under the Black Moonlight
11 June
Bad Boys for Life
13 June
4th Republic
14 June
Black Water: Abyss
Kanayu Variyam
15 June
Anger Management
Gunshot
Hereditary
The Karate Kid (2010)
Last Flight to Abuja
Roll Red Roll
Song One
17 June
Gemini Man
Riding Faith
Waves
18 June
The Grudge (2020)
19 June
Plus One
1 June
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Bad Blood
Bad Education
Dinosaur King
March Comes in Like a Lion
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Splash and Bubble
2 June
Top Coppers
7 June
Healer
10 June
Magic Phone
My Little Baby
Singles Villa
28 Moons
11 June
Man to Man
14 June
Blood
Oh My Venus
15 June
Angel’s Last Mission: Love
Charite
Charite at War
Doctor Prisoner
Lovely Horribly
Luckee
The Russian Revolution
The Tale of Nokdu
16 June
My Fellow Citizens
20 June
Who Are You: School 2015
21 June
Dangal
22 June
Full House
Documentary
1 June
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
Michael Lost and Found
The Queen (1968)
15 June
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
1 June
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
6 June
Horrid Henry’s Wild Weekend
